Rajat Dalal undergoes surgery after injury on the set of The 50, shares update from hospital bed

Rajat Dalal, one of the strongest contestants of the reality show The 50, has recently suffered an injury during the shooting. Despite the pain, he continued with the shoot and performed several tasks. As the show wrapped up, the reality star underwent a surgery for the tendon tear.

Reality star Rajat Dalal posts cheerful update following tendon surgery

Rajat, taking to Instagram, has posted an update on his health condition. From his hospital bed he struck a refreshing pose with an arm support and a radiant smile. He captioned the post, “Gir girke hi insaan uthna seekhta hai! (Only after tripping several times people learn)”

Comments of concern and relief from his well-wishers flooded the post. One user wrote, “Get well soon brother you are the real inspiration for all young guys love you bhai. Love from Dubai”. While another added, “You’ll soon bounce back stronger than ever rajattt. .. Get well soon”.

Following the post the reality star took to his Instagram story and shared his MRI reports as well. Further in a video he went on to explain what exactly happened and where his body faced the damage.