Who is Nayanika Reddy, the woman who stole Allu Sirish's heart?

Telugu actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with his long-term love, Nayanika Reddy, on March 6, and they were showered with tons of blessings from all over. While fans celebrated the groom and the joyous union, here’s a quick look at the woman who captured his heart forever.​

Inside Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s love story: From friendship to marriage

A wedding party played the role of cupid in the story of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy back in 2023. The two met during the union of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Introductions were made, laughter echoed, and they became friends. Soon, with their vibes perfectly in sync, love made the sweetest entry.

In October 2025, the duo made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable engagement post. Fans were left awestruck at the heartfelt moment, and congratulations flooded the post. A few months later, the two officiated their love story in an intimate ceremony with the blessings of all their friends and family. Now let’s shift all the spotlight to the bride!