Who is Nayanika Reddy, the woman who stole Allu Sirish's heart?

Telugu actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with his long-term love, Nayanika Reddy, on March 6, and they were showered with tons of blessings from all over. While fans celebrated the groom and the joyous union, here’s a quick look at the woman who captured his heart forever.
A wedding party played the role of cupid in the story of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy back in 2023. The two met during the union of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Introductions were made, laughter echoed, and they became friends. Soon, with their vibes perfectly in sync, love made the sweetest entry.
In October 2025, the duo made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable engagement post. Fans were left awestruck at the heartfelt moment, and congratulations flooded the post. A few months later, the two officiated their love story in an intimate ceremony with the blessings of all their friends and family. Now let’s shift all the spotlight to the bride!
Nayanika hails from a prominent business family in Hyderabad. As an entrepreneur herself, she is actively involved in managing and running her family's business. With all the limelight currently focused on her union, she prefers privacy over fame. She has largely stayed away from any connection with the film industry.
Even now, with the wedding, being a strong advocate of privacy, she keeps her social media accounts private, with very little information available to the public. The people close to her described her as the person who values balance and the one who doesn’t want her social media presence to reflect on her personal style or way of living.
Interestingly, as the couple tied the knot on March 6, 2026, the date also marks the wedding anniversary of Allu Sirish’s brother, Allu Arjun, who married on the same day in 2011. A union to remember and a story to live by!