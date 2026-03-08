A young fan asked about her invitation to Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding; here's what the actor replied

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently tied the knot, and while fans across social media are celebrating their union, one little admirer had a serious complaint. Why was she not invited to the wedding: was her only question! The video soon reached the actor, who responded with an even more heartwarming reply.
Recently, the young fan of Vijay and Rashmika took to social media to ask the actors why she was kept out of the invite list to their grand wedding party. The clip soon went viral, as the girl put the actors in a funny spot and asked, “Am I not your fan too? What about us?” Vijay responded in Telugu in a way that touched many hearts.
He said, “Precious child, I will invite you home for lunch. Tell me your favourite food and sweets. We will have them cooked at home and eat happily.” Comments flooded in his reply with some bursting into laughter while others enjoying the adorable moment.
The couple tied the knot on Feb 26 and close friends and family attended their intimate wedding in Udaipur. On March 4, the duo celebrated their union with a lavish reception for their industry friends.
Following the celebrations, they sent sweet packets to fans across several cities, including Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
The couple also visited temples to seek blessings, and annadanam was served at several temples across cities honouring their union. Vijay further contributed generous amounts to charity through the Deverakonda Foundation, which would be used as scholarships for students in class 9 and 10 across schools in his hometown.
Following all the grand gestures and celebrations, Vijay jokingly stated, “Today, we hope to finish this celebration and go underground. Quiet.”
The couple had earlier said that after their big day they would take some time away from work to enjoy each other’s company. Now, as the wedding celebrations begin to wind down, it seems it is finally time for them to step away from the spotlight and depart underground.