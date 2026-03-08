A young fan asked about her invitation to Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding; here's what the actor replied

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently tied the knot, and while fans across social media are celebrating their union, one little admirer had a serious complaint. Why was she not invited to the wedding: was her only question! The video soon reached the actor, who responded with an even more heartwarming reply.

Upset fan asks Vijay Deverakonda about wedding invite, his reply goes viral

Recently, the young fan of Vijay and Rashmika took to social media to ask the actors why she was kept out of the invite list to their grand wedding party. The clip soon went viral, as the girl put the actors in a funny spot and asked, “Am I not your fan too? What about us?” Vijay responded in Telugu in a way that touched many hearts.

He said, “Precious child, I will invite you home for lunch. Tell me your favourite food and sweets. We will have them cooked at home and eat happily.” Comments flooded in his reply with some bursting into laughter while others enjoying the adorable moment.

The couple tied the knot on Feb 26 and close friends and family attended their intimate wedding in Udaipur. On March 4, the duo celebrated their union with a lavish reception for their industry friends.