‘The final drive' livestream: Youtuber Anurag Dobhal injured in high-speed crash

Youtuber Anurag Dobhal recently met with a severe accident while he was livestreaming on Instagram. He was driving his car at a speed of around 140–150 km/h when he crashed on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. Luckily he only sustained minor injuries and was quickly rushed to the nearby hospital.
In the middle of a livestream, around 80,000 people witnessed something horrific. A sudden crash boggled everyone’s mind. While driving through the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Anurag, a popular Indian motovlogger and former contestant on Bigg Boss 17, crashed near Masuri in Ghaziabad.
Anurag was feeling quite down at that moment as he expressed his loneliness to the world. He told how he just wants some love from his mother. He said addressing his mother, “When I return in the next birth, please give me love.”
The vlogger in his previous post had expressed how his family was torturing and had abandoned him since he married someone from a different caste. This took a real toll on his mental health and he was allegedly suffering from depression.
In one of his videos he said, “Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhod degi (My life has changed drastically in the past few months. I never thought life would deal me a hand like this)."
He was speeding, possibly being overwhelmed by his emotions. He was heard saying, “Let’s go on a final drive…”. Then, in a bid to show viewers the rising speedometer, he briefly turned the camera toward the dashboard. But as the numbers climbed, danger creeped quickly in and he lost control over his car.
Several other videos have surfaced on the internet showing what a devastating crash it was. The car was unimaginably dismantled while a tow car carried it from the site.
He was taken to the Subharti Hospital in Meerat where doctors have informed that he suffered only minor injuries and some fractures and as of now he is stable.