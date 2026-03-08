‘The final drive' livestream: Youtuber Anurag Dobhal injured in high-speed crash

Youtuber Anurag Dobhal recently met with a severe accident while he was livestreaming on Instagram. He was driving his car at a speed of around 140–150 km/h when he crashed on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. Luckily he only sustained minor injuries and was quickly rushed to the nearby hospital.

Motovlogger Anurag Dobhal meets with accident mid-livestream

In the middle of a livestream, around 80,000 people witnessed something horrific. A sudden crash boggled everyone’s mind. While driving through the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Anurag, a popular Indian motovlogger and former contestant on Bigg Boss 17, crashed near Masuri in Ghaziabad.

Anurag was feeling quite down at that moment as he expressed his loneliness to the world. He told how he just wants some love from his mother. He said addressing his mother, “When I return in the next birth, please give me love.”

The vlogger in his previous post had expressed how his family was torturing and had abandoned him since he married someone from a different caste. This took a real toll on his mental health and he was allegedly suffering from depression.