Rihanna ‘okay’ after home targeted in shooting while she was inside, accused arrested

Grammy winner Rihanna’s home in California was shot at while the singer was inside. A 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department said that officers responded to a report of "shots fired" at the residence at around 1.15 pm local time. A suspect was located and taken into custody without incident, and a weapon was recovered.

No injuries were reported, the LAPD representative said, adding, "This is an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation."

The Los Angeles Times was the first out to report that a 30-year-old woman, whose identity has not been made public, was arrested. A source confirmed hat Rihanna, 38, lives at the home with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.