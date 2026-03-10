K-pop star Lee Heeseung announces his exit from ENHYPEN; fans left in shock

K-pop fans from around the world are left in a state of disarray as the news of Heeseung leaving the band ENHYPEN quickly became a hot topic across social media. The singer has reportedly called it quits for his personal reasons and after a lot of discussion, the band and the company have agreed with his decision.

Why did Lee Heeseung from the K-pop boyband ENHYPEN decide to leave the group?

ENHYPEN, one of the most popular boybands might just be at a loss now as their most recognised singer Lee Heeseung is leaving the band. The main reason for this quit is a step towards an independent career. Before the official announcement, the ambitious singer had reportedly discussed the matter with his band members and company heads who also believes that it is the right decision.

The major talking points were based on the future direction of the group and the individual aspirations of the members. So, basically Heeseung is leaving to pursue a solo career and make a name for himself outside of the group.

Lee Heeseung joined the band back in 2020 and became one of the most beloved singers in the group and across other K-Pop bands. Before being in the band, he caught the attention of the world in a reality show I-LAND and that eventually led to the formation of ENHYPEN.