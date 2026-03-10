Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor Kinshuk Vaidya welcomes baby boy

Shaka Laka Boom Boom fame actor Kisnhuk Vaidya, who is best remembered for playing Sanju in the show, has now embraced fatherhood as he welcomed a baby boy with his better half Diiksha Nagpal on Sunday.

Baby Vaidya has arrived: Kinshuk Vaidya

Sharing the exciting news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, Kinshuk Vaidya posted a picture of a baby’s hand on his official Instagram handle. The photo showed the parents’ hands holding the finger of the little one.

The text overlay on the photo read, "It's A Baby Boy! 08.03.26.” In the caption, Kinshuk Vaidya mentioned that their heart is full of love and gratitude as they welcome their baby boy into this world.