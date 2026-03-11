Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya granted divorce by Mumbai court, as per reports

Hansika Motwani and her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya have officially divorced. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted them separation by mutual consent. Motwani had approached the court seeking the divorce and reportedly chose not to claim any streedhan or alimony as part of the settlement.

During the proceedings, Motwani's advocate Adnan Shaikh, stated that the couple lived together only briefly after their wedding. Over time, however, they realised they had fundamental differences in their personalities, opinions and lifestyles, which led to repeated disagreements.

The plea noted that arguments often arose even over minor matters, making it increasingly difficult for them to continue sharing the same household. Eventually, the couple decided that separating would be the best course of action.