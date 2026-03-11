Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya granted divorce by Mumbai court, as per reports

Hansika Motwani and her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya have officially divorced. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted them separation by mutual consent. Motwani had approached the court seeking the divorce and reportedly chose not to claim any streedhan or alimony as part of the settlement.
During the proceedings, Motwani's advocate Adnan Shaikh, stated that the couple lived together only briefly after their wedding. Over time, however, they realised they had fundamental differences in their personalities, opinions and lifestyles, which led to repeated disagreements.
The plea noted that arguments often arose even over minor matters, making it increasingly difficult for them to continue sharing the same household. Eventually, the couple decided that separating would be the best course of action.
According to the petition, family members and close friends from both sides made several attempts to reconcile the two and encouraged them to continue their marriage. Despite these efforts, the differences between them remained unresolved. The couple ultimately reached a mutual decision to end their relationship and filed for divorce accordingly. They have reportedly been living separately since July 2, 2024.
Reports have claimed that although their relationship had at one point become strained, Motwani and Khaturiya later held discussions and agreed to pursue a mutual divorce. Both parties submitted affidavits in court confirming that neither side would make any financial claims against the other.
Motwani and Khaturiya had tied the knot on December 4, 2022, in a traditional Hindu ceremony held at Mandota Fort in Jaipur. The couple did not have any children during their marriage.