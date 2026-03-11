Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur marry in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra residence
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are now married. The couple ties the knot in an intimate ceremony held at their Bandra residence on Wednesday evening. Their families and a small group of close friends came together for a warm, personal celebration.
The ceremony followed a theme inspired by sunset shades and golden-hour tones. Instead of opting for a large, traditional wedding, the couple chose to solemnise their union through a registrar ceremony at home.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are married! A look at their intimate wedding
For the occasion, Kamra wore a red Chanderi saree that was specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. The saree was created by her label Cinnabar, an initiative dedicated to preserving the traditional dyeing craft associated with Chanderi silk while supporting women artisans from the region. Kapur wore an ivory and gold traditional ensemble designed by Raghavendra Rathore.
The intimate gathering was attended by several close friends from the entertainment and sports worlds, who joined the families in celebrating the couple’s special day.
The wedding was photographed by Joseph Radhik, while the décor was curated by Devika Narain, bringing the sunset-inspired theme to life.
Celebrations continued across the couple’s Bandra home and terrace, where guests enjoyed a relaxed sundowner against the backdrop of the Mumbai skyline, surrounded by warm golden light and music.
In a joint statement, Kamra and Kapur shared that they had always believed life’s most meaningful moments are those spent with loved ones. As they begin this new phase together, they said they were grateful to celebrate their wedding at home in Mumbai with their families and closest friends.
The celebrations are set to continue with a larger gathering hosted by the couple on March 12, where more friends and well-wishers will join in marking their union.
Kritika and Gaurav kept their relationship largely private before eventually confirming their romance publicly. The two reportedly met through mutual friends within the entertainment and sports circles and gradually developed a close friendship that later blossomed into a relationship. For several months, they were occasionally spotted together at social gatherings and vacations with friends, sparking speculation among fans and the media.
Their relationship became public in December 2025 when Kamra shared a series of candid photographs from a breakfast outing with Kapur on Instagram.
Soon after, the couple began making public appearances together at events and celebrations with close friends, further putting dating rumours to rest.
They were also seen celebrating the New Year together in Jaisalmer with a group of friends, offering fans glimpses of their relationship through social media posts.