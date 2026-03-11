Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur marry in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra residence

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are now married. The couple ties the knot in an intimate ceremony held at their Bandra residence on Wednesday evening. Their families and a small group of close friends came together for a warm, personal celebration.

The ceremony followed a theme inspired by sunset shades and golden-hour tones. Instead of opting for a large, traditional wedding, the couple chose to solemnise their union through a registrar ceremony at home.

For the occasion, Kamra wore a red Chanderi saree that was specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. The saree was created by her label Cinnabar, an initiative dedicated to preserving the traditional dyeing craft associated with Chanderi silk while supporting women artisans from the region. Kapur wore an ivory and gold traditional ensemble designed by Raghavendra Rathore.