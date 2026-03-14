Allu Arjun slammed for excluding iconic directors like Raj Kapoor, Ram Gopal Verma on Allu Cinemas’ Wall Of Greats

“Without RGV, how can Indian cinema exist?” questioned one disgruntled user on X, echoing a sentiment shared by many who felt the Wall of Greats leaned too heavily on modern favourites while ignoring the architects of commercial cinema. The inclusion of younger directors like Atlee and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, while omitting veterans like K. Vishwanath, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and Shankar, led some to accuse Arjun of playing favourites or only featuring those he has personally collaborated with.

Even the ‘Stalwarts of Indian Cinema’ section came under scrutiny, though for reasons very different from those mentioned above. Social media users took potshots at the fact that Ajay Devgn’s name featured twice in the list, along with younger actors like Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal featuring alongside the stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth.

But Arjun remains undeterred, focusing instead on the cinematic experience offered at the new venue. With a screen as wide as 75 feet and the latest Dolby Vision 3D technology, the cinema is a massive milestone for the Allu family. Yet, as the debate continues, it appears that the ‘Wall of Greats’ has become a lesson in the futility of defining ‘greatness’ without the past.