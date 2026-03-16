Oscars 2026: Did Travis Scott mock Timothée Chalamet after Best Actor loss?

The Oscars produce tears, standing ovations, baffling acceptance speeches, and the occasional stray moment of celebrity pettiness that escapes onto the internet before someone remembers the delete button exists. This year’s example appeared to involve Travis Scott, Timothée Chalamet, and the world’s most carefully watched romantic subplot courtesy of Kylie Jenner.

Fans link the deleted Instagram Story to Timothée Chalamet’s Best Actor loss

Shortly after the Best Actor winner was announced at the Academy Awards, Scott reportedly posted a brief Instagram Story that quickly began circulating in screenshots. The clip showed Michael B. Jordan during his emotional acceptance speech, accompanied by a short caption: “LMAOOOOO.”

The implication, at least according to the netizens was that Travis Scott was reacting not to Michael B. Jordan’s victory but to Timothée Chalamet’s loss. Timothée had been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme and was widely considered one of the stronger contenders going into the ceremony. The film ultimately went home empty-handed despite multiple nominations.

But soon after, the rapper's Instagram Story disappeared. But screenshots had already started circulating across fan accounts and gossip pages

The context, of course, is difficult for celebrity watchers to ignore. Timothée Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner since 2023. But before that, Kylie previously spent years in a relationship with Travis Scott. The two share two children, Stormi and Aire and their post-breakup dynamic has largely stayed out of public drama. Still, in celebrity-watching terms, the overlap means even a quick, three-word Instagram caption can be read as something more pointed.

The rapper hasn’t addressed the post or why it disappeared. But for a brief stretch of Oscar night, the internet had its side plot: a Best Actor race, a famous ex, and a Story that lasted just long enough to be noticed before it vanished.