Armaan Malik slams Nora Fatehi's new long from KD: The Devil

One person wrote, “At least you have never sung this kind of bullshit and I know you will never sing it in your career like ever.” Another person also said that his brother Amaal Malik, also shares the same view, “Even in Amaal's recent interview, he said he won't do item songs with lyrics that disrespect women. So proud of both of you for standing by your values.”

A majority of the negative reviews for the song relate to the lyrics that many viewers find to be suggestive or inappropriate. As video clips from the performance began circulating on social media, many users were questioning the language of the song. Some felt it was unsuitable for the general public to hear, while others focused on its heavy use of double entendres.

Social media users have asked for an increased level of scrutiny when determining the lyrics. Some acknowledged that it is not a new phenomenon within commercial cinema. However, others expressed that this particular incident crossed a line.

In the music video, Nora Fatehi is dancing in a bar wearing traditional clothing. The female singer is Mangli and the song was written by Raqeeb Alam and composed by Arjun Janya. Dhruva Sarjak stars in the movie and Prem is the director of the film.