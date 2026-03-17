Bob Iger is stepping down as Disney CEO

The incoming leadership signals a shift in Disney’s centre of gravity. For years Disney chased the dream of dominating streaming, pouring billions into building a digital empire to rival the tech giants. But somewhere along the way, the math stopped being magical. Subscriber growth plateaued, costs ballooned, and the “content is king” mantra started to sound more like an expensive habit.

So now, Disney appears to be leaning into something far more tangible: experiences.

Theme parks, cruises, immersive worlds are the main event. In today's world, you can stream anything, anytime, the one thing you can’t download is the feeling of being inside the story. That’s Disney’s new leverage. Not just telling stories, but letting you physically step into them.

Instead of asking, “What should we release next?” the question becomes, “What can people live inside?”

Expect more cross-pollination between film, television, and real-world experiences. A blockbuster won’t just aim for box office dominance—it’ll be designed as a launchpad for rides, lands, and long-term engagement. Intellectual property won’t just live on screens; it’ll be engineered for physical spaces where fans can spend hours—and money—inside carefully constructed fantasy loops.

Iger’s legacy is one of expansion—bigger brands, bigger bets, bigger cultural footprint. The next chapter looks more like consolidation and reinvention. Less about conquering new territory, more about deepening the worlds they already own.