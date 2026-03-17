Jack White honours his late mother with emotional photo carousels

American musician Jack White is mourning the loss of his mother, Teresa Gillis, who passed away at the age of 95. Honoring her memory, he has shared a series of fun carousels on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their bond and celebrating her life.
The musician shared a deep bond with his mother and has recently shared a few carousels that perfectly capture their fun moments. There were times when he would call his mother on stage and introduce her to the world, to the point where fans in Detroit quickly grew familiar with her.
On Sunday, sharing a picture of Teresa on his Instagram, Jack informed his fans about her passing. He wrote, “Teresa Gillis 1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord.”
Another carousel that followed featured touching notes from the musician. The pictures captured adorable moments, some from his sets and others random, each a special memory in itself. Captioning the post, the musician wrote, “A woman who gave so much of her love, and so much of herself, to her family and everyone she met. She prayed for everyone daily.”
Recalling her song, he added, “She loved the song 'Don’t fence me in', and loved jigsaw puzzles and good Polish food.”
When days would be filled with the hardships of life, she would be the one smiling the hardest. Sharing more about their bond, he wrote, “She smiled and laughed so much, especially in these last few days with her family, who will all miss her dearly. She was the youngest of ten, just like me, so we had that special bond together on top of everything else she gave me.”
Jack shared one last picture that captured their bond perfectly alongside the caption, "And one more..."
Comments flooded with condolences and some shared experiences from his fans and friends. One wrote, “I remember singing 'Sto Lat' to Mrs. Teresa in Warsaw, Poland, in 2018. It was her 88th birthday that day.”
Another added, “Never stop talking to your mom, she’s listening.” Another wrote, “She was friends with my grandma since Kindergarten. When I was young, I was introduced to a sweet old lady who was “Jack Whites mom”. Sending love to you and your family while you grieve, Mrs. Gillis.