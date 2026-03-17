Jack White honours his late mother with emotional photo carousels

American musician Jack White is mourning the loss of his mother, Teresa Gillis, who passed away at the age of 95. Honoring her memory, he has shared a series of fun carousels on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their bond and celebrating her life.

Jack White’s emotional posts celebrate the life of his mother Teresa Gillis

The musician shared a deep bond with his mother and has recently shared a few carousels that perfectly capture their fun moments. There were times when he would call his mother on stage and introduce her to the world, to the point where fans in Detroit quickly grew familiar with her.

On Sunday, sharing a picture of Teresa on his Instagram, Jack informed his fans about her passing. He wrote, “Teresa Gillis 1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord.”​