Mangli issues apology for Sarke Chunar, says new version will be released soon

The song Sarke Chunar from the film KD: The Devil has been receiving loads of criticism and hence was removed from all the platforms for its vulgar and uncensored lyrics. Following the uproar of backlashes, singer Mangli took to social media to express her apologies and said the corrected version will be released soon.

Why Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil sparked controversy and was removed

Sarke Chunar, the Hindi version of the controversial Sarse Ninna song from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, has received nationwide criticism. The vulgarity of the lyrics had affected the audience so much that the appeal to remove the song had been addressed in the Parliament as well. Following all the major backlash now the song has been removed from all the official platforms in every language it was released in.

Addressing this major mishap, the song’s singer Mangli has shared an official post on her social media apologising for the same. She wrote, “Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologise to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight.”