Mangli issues apology for Sarke Chunar, says new version will be released soon

The song Sarke Chunar from the film KD: The Devil has been receiving loads of criticism and hence was removed from all the platforms for its vulgar and uncensored lyrics. Following the uproar of backlashes, singer Mangli took to social media to express her apologies and said the corrected version will be released soon.
Sarke Chunar, the Hindi version of the controversial Sarse Ninna song from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, has received nationwide criticism. The vulgarity of the lyrics had affected the audience so much that the appeal to remove the song had been addressed in the Parliament as well. Following all the major backlash now the song has been removed from all the official platforms in every language it was released in.
Addressing this major mishap, the song’s singer Mangli has shared an official post on her social media apologising for the same. She wrote, “Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologise to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight.”
Informing about an updated version of the song, the singer wrote, “The corrected version of the lyrics has now been updated, and the revised version of the song will be released today evening. We assure you that such a situation will not arise again”.
Adding more to her statement she said, “We assure you that such a situation will not arise again. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya sir, for whom I have the highest regard.”
Nora Fatehi, who can be seen grooving to the tunes of the song along with Sanjay Dutt, has also shared a video recently. While filming, she was given the exact translation from Kannada and Hindi and found nothing objectionable in the lines. However, it was only later, when the scene was turned into a music video, that she realised how much the creators had manipulated the content.
She said, “Nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar when they were translating the song to me. I don't understand Kannada, so I was relying on what they told me”.
She also mentioned the fact that she had no idea about the Hindi version of the film. She added, “However I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it and there was no permission taken to use it with my image.”