Actor, singer, and now the writer of Bandwaale, Swanand Kirkire keeps adding feathers to his cap years after establishing his career

A

I’m lucky that very few people get to act in the same show that they are writing. There was a danger of imbalance. But as a creator, you have to be with the story and what the story demands. Writing is showing one side of your personality; music shows another side of your personality. But acting is showing your personality physically. I respect actors because they go in front of the camera, and the camera sees through them. You cannot hide anything in front of it.

When we wrote the show and took it to Amazon; they decided that I do this role because it’s a sensitive role and I know that character very well. There has to be a certain amount of innocence in him and a certain amount of idiocy. When I was acting, I was not thinking like a writer.