Actor, singer, and now the writer of Bandwaale, Swanand Kirkire keeps adding feathers to his cap years after establishing his career
The softness of Piyu Bole, a song that tugs at your heartstrings, or the playful energy that arrives with Ala Barfi, Swanand Kirkire has written a song for every mood. A lyricist that has carved his space in Indian households, where his name elicits trust for work that touches your heart, Swanand’s back with a project that’s rather new for him and us. He brings Bandwaale, a web series about individuals following their musical dreams, and in a conversation with Indulge, he gives us an insight into why an artiste should keep evolving.
Swanand Kirkire's journey into long-form storytelling and Bandwaale
With Bandwaale, how did the project happen?
This is our project, mine and Ankur Tiwari’s, from its inception. Ankur was making a short film series and he wanted me to act in one of them. We met on the set and started discussing that we have to do something together as both of us come from a music back-ground. So we decided to write a story about this delusional man and this girl who wants to become a musician and poet. Then we presented the story to Amazon accidentally and they loved it. They said, “Can you make it into a series?” It’s not for others; it’s for ourselves. That’s what we’re doing.
Working with Ankur Tiwari, who is also a strong musical mind, how do you negotiate creative differences?
Mein bada hu usse toh mein daat deta hu (laughs). We had our differences, but at the end of the day, you are getting to make something. If you want to collaborate, you always take a central path, and make it work because there is shared common between you.
Shows about creatives often romanticise struggle. Did you consciously resist that narrative, or did your own experience flow into it?
There are two ways to look at things: mythification and demythification. I can tell you that as an artiste, I met some very good people, and that’s why I’m here, for my journey from Indore to Delhi to Mumbai. They demythified things for me. They told me that you can do it. Anybody can do it. You just have to sit there, read, and do. And there are other people who tell you that it’s very difficult and when it comes, it comes. I always thought we should demythify things for people. I believe that everybody can do it if they consciously put focus into it.
Did writing Bandwaale make you acknowledge parts of your own journey that you’ve never publicly spoken about?
There are many points. The main character, Mariam, Ankur says, is like me. She is fighting two battles at the same time. One battle is with the world on the outside, and she’s fighting one battle within: that I am good enough. When I first worked on this, I thought, ‘Should I present this to people? Is it okay?’ I still have a problem going and telling people that I’ve written this, even though I have done so much in my life. Mariam is a part of me. Robo is a part of me. The world is made of us.
You’ve already built a legacy as a lyricist in the industry. What pushed you to step into long-form storytelling now?
Because you have to challenge yourself all the time. It’s always interesting. One thing complements the other and makes it better. If you don’t challenge yourself, it becomes very monotonous because you keep doing one job. If you do other things, you refresh and get to know more about the world and life.
Did acting in something you wrote make you more self-critical than usual? How did you separate the actor from the writer?
I’m lucky that very few people get to act in the same show that they are writing. There was a danger of imbalance. But as a creator, you have to be with the story and what the story demands. Writing is showing one side of your personality; music shows another side of your personality. But acting is showing your personality physically. I respect actors because they go in front of the camera, and the camera sees through them. You cannot hide anything in front of it.
When we wrote the show and took it to Amazon; they decided that I do this role because it’s a sensitive role and I know that character very well. There has to be a certain amount of innocence in him and a certain amount of idiocy. When I was acting, I was not thinking like a writer.
Does the industry allow actors and artistes to evolve publicly? Is there space for actors to grow?
If the actor wants to grow, there is space. There is a lot of space. If the actor doesn’t want to grow, it’s fine. Some people live in their comfort zone. It depends on you. I’m taking that chance. If an actor wants to experiment, nobody’s going to stop him.
After the series, how do you want the industry or audience to perceive you?
Give me more chances. I’ll experiment more. That’s what I want.
Looking forward, what can the audience expect from you?
I am working with Vikas Bahl in one of his films with Jaya Bachchan, Dil Ka Darwaza. Then there is a film called Bakara Cricket in which I am playing a pivotal role. I’ll be doing Panchayat next season, whenever it comes. I’m doing a Sooraj Barjatya film, which is a very good role for me. I’m also releasing my independent songs.