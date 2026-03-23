Charlie Puth welcomes first child with wife Brooke, shares glimpses of baby boy Jude

The star also revealed some adorable, never-before-seen looks of his firstborn, which included a glimpse of his face, fluffy cheeks and the softeest baby lips. He also revealed shots of him sitting on a chair while feeding the child with a bottle, the baby boy lying on his mother’s chest with a J pendant being worn by his wife, Brooke Sansone, and some milestones that their little expanded family was now able to enjoy. The pictures included some milestone moments of baby Jude drinking over 30 ml of formula, the new parents swaddling their baby successfully, and the star playing the song In My Life by The Beatles for baby Jude, which likely inspired his name, as can also be seen in Charlie Puth’s Instagram caption, which reads, “Hey Jude (blue heart emoji) 3.13.26.” It not only announces the baby’s name but also his birth date, 10 days ago.

While Charlie only reveals his name as Jude, mum Brooke reveals his full name as Jude Crawford Puth, and posts an additional picture, which looked adorable.