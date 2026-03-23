Charlie Puth welcomes first child with wife Brooke, shares glimpses of baby boy Jude

We Don't Talk Anymore singer Charlie Puth revealed the birth of his first child with wife Brooke Samsone, son Jude, via his Instagram account on Monday, March 23.
The hitmaker announced that his baby boy was welcomed into the world on March 13, 2026, and the singer only got around to sharing the happy update with the world after about 10 days, choosing to keep private for 10 days, to celebrate it among the family.
The star also revealed some adorable, never-before-seen looks of his firstborn, which included a glimpse of his face, fluffy cheeks and the softeest baby lips. He also revealed shots of him sitting on a chair while feeding the child with a bottle, the baby boy lying on his mother’s chest with a J pendant being worn by his wife, Brooke Sansone, and some milestones that their little expanded family was now able to enjoy. The pictures included some milestone moments of baby Jude drinking over 30 ml of formula, the new parents swaddling their baby successfully, and the star playing the song In My Life by The Beatles for baby Jude, which likely inspired his name, as can also be seen in Charlie Puth’s Instagram caption, which reads, “Hey Jude (blue heart emoji) 3.13.26.” It not only announces the baby’s name but also his birth date, 10 days ago.
While Charlie only reveals his name as Jude, mum Brooke reveals his full name as Jude Crawford Puth, and posts an additional picture, which looked adorable.
Charlie and Brooke, announced back in October 2025 that they were expecting their first child together. The couple first got married back in September 2024 and were able to make the grand reveal via a music video for the star’s song, Changes, in which the then-pregnant mother made a surprise appearance. The singer is all set to release his next album, Whatever's Clever!, on March 27.
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