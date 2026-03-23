MacKenzie Scott’s $42M donation at Elizabeth City State University marks milestone for HBCUs

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife recently donated a lump sum amount $42 million to Elizabeth City State University, marking one of the record-setting donations of the time. The donation comes at a great time as well, since the University has set a five-year strategic plan that requires a good amount of financial assistance.

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife fuels HBCU growth with landmark $42M gift

The donation was made to a public Historically Black College (HBCU) in North Carolina, marking the first time the institution has received a gift as large as $42 million. It was a record setting gift and one of the most strategic investments in HBCUs to date.

At the anniversary celebration of the University Chancellor S. Keith Hargrove, Sr. framed the moment as both historic and forward-looking. He said, “I want to express our deepest gratitude to MacKenzie Scott for this remarkable act of generosity and for her recognition of the critical role that HBCUs play in expanding opportunity and strengthening communities. Her investment affirms what we already know: that institutions like ECSU are powerful catalysts for change.”

Expressing how this investment is a true gift for the future of the University, Keith added, “Gifts like this do more than provide resources; they accelerate momentum. This gift allows institutions like Elizabeth City State University to move boldly toward the future while remaining grounded in the mission that has guided us for 135 years.”