Supernatural actress Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51 after breast cancer complications

She was born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia. Carrie Fleming was a working actor with a steady presence across North American television for more than three decades, and she built a reputation as a reliable character performer. She frequently appeared in genre and drama series. Her break into films and television was with a recurring role on Viper and in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore. She is perhaps most widely recognised for portraying the role of Karen Singer on Supernatural, where she left a lasting impression despite her limited screen time. She also appeared on various horror shows, including The Tooth Fairy and Bloodsuckers. On iZombie, she played the role of Candy Baker.

While being extensively active in television, she also had appearances in series such as Smallville, The L Word, and Supergirl, among others. Beyond the screen, Carrie Fleming was also active in theatre, proving her range as a performer. She was seen in several BC stage productions, including Noises Off, Romeo and Juliet, Steel Magnolias, and Fame.

While she did not occupy leading roles, Carrie was regarded within the industry as a consistently strong supporting actor, one whose performances added depth and credibility to the projects she joined. She is survived by her daughter Madalyn Rose. A memorial service will be announced soon at a later date.