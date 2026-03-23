Who is Anaya Bangar? Full story of Sanjay Bangar’s daughter and her transition

Anaya Bangar, a former age-group cricketer, is the daughter of Sanjay Bangar, batting coach. For years Anaya lived in the shadow of a different identity. Assigned male at birth and previously known as Aryan, she grew up navigating not just the expectations attached to her surname, but the far heavier burden of a self that didn’t align with the world’s assumptions.

Sanjay Bangar’s daughter Anaya Bangar shares transition journey and cricket struggles

Before her transition, Anaya was deeply embedded in cricketing circuits. She played at the junior level, including stints in Mumbai’s competitive age-group structure which is no small feat in a city that treats cricket as both art form and blood sport. By most accounts, she had the discipline, access, and pedigree to push further.