Is Ranbir Kapoor reviving RK Studios? Here’s what Kareena Kapoor says

For several decades, the RK Studios logo, inspired by the legendary Raj Kapoor in Awaara, was a beacon of excellence in cinema. However, since the Kapoor family sold the legendary property in Chembur in 2019, fans have held on to the hope that the younger generation of the family might revive the historic banner. However, Kareena Kapoor has put the rumors to rest, clarifying that there are no plans to revive the legendary banner.

Kareena Kapoor quashes rumours of RK Studios revival

At a recent event, Kareena Kapoor revealed that the rumors of RK Studios being revived had even reached the inner circle of the family group chat. “That’s just not true,” she said. She also revealed that the entire family was surprised to hear the news, but Kareena also confirmed that the focus of the family’s current stars was elsewhere.

Kareena pointed to her cousin, Ranbir, as a primary reason for the hiatus in production. She described him as the “best actor in India” today but noted that his passion lies strictly in front of the camera rather than in the logistical demands of running a studio. “It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening,” she admitted.