Alan Ritchson gets involved in neighbourhood scuffle: Here’s all we know so far

According to Ronnie, the actor was speeding on his motorcycle, which caused a disturbance in the neighbourhood. Ronnie claimed that he was disturbed by the actor’s behavior, which prompted him to push the actor twice. However, sources close to the star suggested that Ronnie behaved in a “really aggressive manner,” causing Alan to crash his bike before the physical struggle began.

Footage from Alan’s body camera was subsequently released, revealing the two men exchanging heated insults. In the video, Ronnie refers to the actor as a “lunatic,” while Alan expresses his frustration over the confrontation. Following the police announcement, Alan posted a quote from Napoleon Bonaparte on Instagram, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

As an actor known for doing his own gruelling stunts for the popular show Reacher, Alan is no stranger to physical combat. It would seem that this time around, Alan’s defensive actions have been deemed legally justified by the District Attorney’s Office.