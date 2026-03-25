Ali Zafar addresses his kurta controversy and apologises for the ‘Global Concern’

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar in a recent statement issued an apology to the nation which had a pretty serious note. The actor taking to his socials apologised for his Eid outfit that seemingly affected the whole nation. He addressed the pressing situation and said he is sorry that it has affected everyone’s life to a greater extent.

Ali Zafar apologises to the nation over his Eid outfit; points out how it was a 'serious act'

As the auspicious day of Eid arrived, Ali draped himself in a white kurta and posed elegantly for the camera. But his fans weren’t quite happy with the attire. Criticisms flooded the comment sections and questions regarding his kurta without an undershirt became the major debate. The actor in order to address the situation chose his classic wit and humour and expressed himself.

He apologised to the nation and said, “I want to apologise to the nation for wearing a kurta without an undershirt and for performing the very serious act of watering plants while dressed in a traditional ajrak and dhoti on Eid.”

He added how this situation has become one of the most pressing concerns of the nation and wrote, he understands this has become “one of the most important national and global issues affecting everyone’s lives in recent days”. He assured that this mistake would not be repeated as he is making all the efforts to avoid it.