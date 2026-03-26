'No interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood': Imran Khan on the rising masculinity trend in Bollywood

Dhurandhar 2 has made the bed for several trends and lifestyle choices these days. Currently people are obsessed with the look of the rageful figure of a man. In a similar context when actor Imran Khan was asked if he is into such kinds of roles, the actor said that he holds no significant interest in portraying the "hairy angry young man" fighting for justice and defining the generation’s masculinity.

Imran Khan distances himself from ‘alpha male’ roles amid growing film trends

Imran on Wednesday hosted a ‘Ask me anything’ session on Reddit, giving fans a chance to connect with him directly and ask their hearts out. One such request from his fans was to avoid the now trending macho man roles as he does best in his chocolate boy avatar. To that Imran replied, “Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented”.

The conversation went on with other fans who asked him what is his take on masculinity and the industry’s portrayal of the alpha man as the real deal. Imran being the sweetest man he is, replied in the most elegant way.

He said, “I am disturbed by the upward trend in how misogyny and toxic masculinity are propagated in our films, and the world at large. I fear that men shy away from these conversations because at an individual level they feel blamed for the actions of others… and because of this, they miss the point that these restrictive definitions of masculinity hurt men as well. True strength lies in emotional vulnerability.”