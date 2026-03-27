What is developmental dysplasia of the hip that Varun Dhawan's daughter was diagnosed with?

Varun Dhawan's daughter, Lara, was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH). It affected the way she walks and runs. While on the podcast - Be A Man, Yaar! - Varun explained to host, Akash Gupta, that it created an imbalance in her two legs and made it difficult for her to perform easy tasks (walking, running etc).

Fortunately, doctors recognized the issue early enough so that no surgery was required and they could successfully treat her. Although the treatment was successful, the entire family had to endure great physical and emotional suffering throughout her recovery.

What is DDH? Varun Dhawan’s daughter’s condition puts it on the spotlight

Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH) is a type of non-functional hip that may form incorrectly. When an individual has no change in their hip, the femoral head is secure and perpendicular to its corresponding acetabulum. On occasion, DDH can lead to varying degrees of dislocation of the hip joint. DDH is usually diagnosed at time of delivery but can develop afterwards in infancy.