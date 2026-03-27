What is developmental dysplasia of the hip that Varun Dhawan's daughter was diagnosed with?

Varun Dhawan's daughter, Lara, was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH). It affected the way she walks and runs. While on the podcast - Be A Man, Yaar! - Varun explained to host, Akash Gupta, that it created an imbalance in her two legs and made it difficult for her to perform easy tasks (walking, running etc).
Fortunately, doctors recognized the issue early enough so that no surgery was required and they could successfully treat her. Although the treatment was successful, the entire family had to endure great physical and emotional suffering throughout her recovery.
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH) is a type of non-functional hip that may form incorrectly. When an individual has no change in their hip, the femoral head is secure and perpendicular to its corresponding acetabulum. On occasion, DDH can lead to varying degrees of dislocation of the hip joint. DDH is usually diagnosed at time of delivery but can develop afterwards in infancy.
In Varun Dhawan's daughter, Lara’s case she had trouble walking and running due to her legs not being properly aligned, which can be characteristic of DDH when it impacts mobility. If it weren't for the early identification of the issue, the treatment would not have gone as successfully. Because the doctors identified that she needed a corrective medical procedure, this was also a major factor in how quickly she has been able to recover from this condition.
Lara needed to be placed in a spica cast for two-and-a-half months to support her hips and thighs in the right position so that her joint will develop normally. Before placing her in the cast, she went under anaesthesia. According to Varun, it was particularly difficult for Lara to wake up in the cast and not know what had happened.
Varun Dhawan’s daughter, Lara, is recovering, and the cast has already been taken off. If DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip) is noticed early, doctors say that a non-surgical approach using patterns of growth allows the hip joint to be properly positioned while she develops. Varun Dhawan said that he wanted to create awareness about this subject. He asked all parents to watch how their child moves and how they act.