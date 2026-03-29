Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 42 after drowning near Digha during shoot

Television actor Bhaskar Banerjee confirmed the news of Rahul's death. He mentioned that while it is not exactly clear how the tragic incident happened, but Rahul went into the water post pack up.

Actor Diganta Bagchi said on behalf of Artist Forum that Rahul went into the water after the shooting was over. He said either the late actor did not know how to swim, or somehow got stuck. The technicians suddenly shouted that Rahul was drowning. When he was rescued, he was still alive. But after being taken to the hospital, he was declared dead.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was born to a family of theatre artists. His father was a director of a theatre troupe named Bijoygor Atmaprakash. He started acting at the age of 3, but Rahul had his big screen debut with the film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, paired with Priyanka Sarkar which made them household names and a romantic pair almost overnight.

After having a long-term relationship with his actress Priyanka Sarkar, the couple got married in 2010. They have a son, Shohoj Banerjee. The couple separated in 2017 but re-united in 2023 and were still living together.