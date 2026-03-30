Sreelekha Mitra on her debut stance as a director of a music video, Aha Tomar Songe Praner Khela

The joyful and romantic in essence, Aha Tomar Songe Praner Khela beautifully portrays love as a playful and soulful exchange between the human spirit and the divine. And for that, the credit surely goes to the singer, Bipasha Sen Roy, and director-actor Sreelekha Mitra, who has played a part in this music video, along with Somu Sarkar and Sudip Mukherjee, the young actors in the music video.

Sreelekha Mitra shares how it was the song that chose her!

The music video marks a significant creative milestone as it is the first-ever one directed by Sreelekha Mitra, who also features in the video. I did not choose this song. This song was already decided when I was asked to direct it. Direction was always on my cards. I have directed a short film before but never a music video. So, I thought, why not?

"This is a fvourite song of mine, and whenever I listened to this song, I had a particular storyline in mind, which I brought to life through this music video," said Sreelekha.