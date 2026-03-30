Sreelekha Mitra on her debut stance as a director of a music video, Aha Tomar Songe Praner Khela

The joyful and romantic in essence, Aha Tomar Songe Praner Khela beautifully portrays love as a playful and soulful exchange between the human spirit and the divine. And for that, the credit surely goes to the singer, Bipasha Sen Roy, and director-actor Sreelekha Mitra, who has played a part in this music video, along with Somu Sarkar and Sudip Mukherjee, the young actors in the music video.
The music video marks a significant creative milestone as it is the first-ever one directed by Sreelekha Mitra, who also features in the video. I did not choose this song. This song was already decided when I was asked to direct it. Direction was always on my cards. I have directed a short film before but never a music video. So, I thought, why not?
"This is a fvourite song of mine, and whenever I listened to this song, I had a particular storyline in mind, which I brought to life through this music video," said Sreelekha.
As we asked her o casing two fresh faces for the music video, she said, "I have alsways wanted to work with newer talents. Somu is a comparatively known face, while Sudip hasn't worked much before. I liked the innocence on their faces. They had what I needed for the music video. "
Do you wish that even you had such senior actors and directors when you were younger, we asked Sreelekha. "Honestly, I don't wish anything. I did my bit, had put in efforts wherever required, so now after so many years, sitting back and wishing things won't help. I just wish there were more people like me ( as a person). I too have started very new as a director, so more directors who would give opportunities to actors and not people or names," she added.
Sreelekha Mitra has an upcoming film that will start shooting soon, anoher is slated for release.
Aha Tomar Songe Praner Khela is currently streaming on all music listening platforms and YouTube.
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