Zayed Khan opens up on controversy surrounding mother Zarine Khan’s Hindu cremation

In a touching commentary on the value system of families and individual freedom, actor Zayed Khan has spoken candidly about the decision to cremate his mother Zarine Khan according to Hindu traditions. This decision came in the wake of her passing away in the latter part of 2025 at the age of 81. This decision has been the subject of much online debate owing to Zarine Khan’s faith and her marriage to veteran actor Sanjay Khan.

Zayed Khan honours mother’s final wish amidst secular farewell

While responding to the debate surrounding the decision to cremate Zarine Khan, Zayed Khan has spoken about the decision not being about faith but about honouring the wish of the deceased. He has spoken about how his mother, touched by the beauty of the river, had expressed her desire to be cremated and her ashes released into the river so that she could “be free.”