Morgan Freeman honoured with ‘Key to the City’ at Symphonic Blues Experience event in Jackson

Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman teamed up with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra for a musically rich night to remember. The actor received a historic honour during the Symphonic Blues Experience at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson.

Mississippi celebrates Morgan Freeman with ‘Morgan Freeman Day’

The grand event of the Symphonic Blues Experience brought the spotlight to the legendary actor Morgan Freeman with a historic honour. The event that partnered with the Delta Blues Legends at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, honoured the actor with the keys to the city. Additionally, focusing on Morgan’s decades of advocacy for Mississippi’s cultural heritage, Jackson’s Mayor John Horhn declared March 27 as ‘Morgan Freeman Day’.

The evening was filled with music, glam and glory. The performance at the event combined the raw power of authentic blues (a secular folk music genre born from the African American experience) and soothing orchestral magic. Over the years, Morgan has ensured that this deeply expressive form of blues resonates with diverse and discerning audiences.

For context, Symphonic Blues Experience is a live concert production created by actor Morgan Freeman, along with Eric Meier and Howard Stovall. During the show, as the actor narrated the musical story of the Mississippi Delta, the event transformed itself into a celebration of American musical culture. Alongside his evocative narration, the Delta Blues Legends brought the passion to life through their powerful orchestras.