A real-life escape room: Justin Flom’s Vegas house goes viral

If you’re on social media, you must have come across ‘how I spent my adult money’ videos where people finally fulfill their childhood dreams and buy toys they always wanted to get. But how about having a whole house that’s just filled with games and escape rooms? Social media influencer and magician Justin Flom literally built a fun house that is a dream of the millions and has gone viral ever since.

Why Justin Flom’s Las Vegas fun house is the internet’s newest obsession?

Magician Justin Flom’s Vegas Fun House has become a viral sensation today. It is a wildly customized home packed with hidden doors, secret rooms, and playful, immersive design. Over the past year, he has shared multiple videos of the house renovation in Las Vegas which has taken over the internet, leaving viewers completely fascinated.

Now as he completed creating the immersive fun house, he shared a clip where he walks his viewers through the house. Every room feels like an illusion, and every doorway is a surprise waiting to unfold. What looks like an ordinary door suddenly transforms into something unexpected, a secret passage, a hidden space, or a magical escape you’d never see coming. Each reveal feels like stepping deeper into a real-life magic trick, where nothing is quite what it seems.