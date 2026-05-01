A real-life escape room: Justin Flom’s Vegas house goes viral

If you’re on social media, you must have come across ‘how I spent my adult money’ videos where people finally fulfill their childhood dreams and buy toys they always wanted to get. But how about having a whole house that’s just filled with games and escape rooms? Social media influencer and magician Justin Flom literally built a fun house that is a dream of the millions and has gone viral ever since.
Magician Justin Flom’s Vegas Fun House has become a viral sensation today. It is a wildly customized home packed with hidden doors, secret rooms, and playful, immersive design. Over the past year, he has shared multiple videos of the house renovation in Las Vegas which has taken over the internet, leaving viewers completely fascinated.
Now as he completed creating the immersive fun house, he shared a clip where he walks his viewers through the house. Every room feels like an illusion, and every doorway is a surprise waiting to unfold. What looks like an ordinary door suddenly transforms into something unexpected, a secret passage, a hidden space, or a magical escape you’d never see coming. Each reveal feels like stepping deeper into a real-life magic trick, where nothing is quite what it seems.
The house also features a disco room behind a soda machine, a foam pit, a rope loft, and, a wall covered in 50,000 hand-glued pennies. A vending machine doubles as a secret doorway into a dazzling disco-ball room, while door knobs must be removed and fitted into another wall to unlock the next passage, setting the tone for a maze of playful, mind-bending surprises.
Throughout the remodeling of the house into this huge fun getaway, Justin shared the whole process on his socials and people started following up to create their own land of magic. And finally when the house was ready, netizens just couldn’t keep calm.
Comments on the final video flooded with appreciation and sarcasm. One user wrote, “I’d like to think there’s a first time burglar out there that picks this house as his first job just for him to call the cops on himself bc he’s lost crying in a foam pit”. Another added with a dark humour saying, “Does not seem to be wheelchair accessible”.
The video has now garnered a whopping views of 562 million, hinting at how the world no matter how old they get, these things keep on fascinating them.