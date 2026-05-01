Ruby Bhatia opens up on life: From earning INR 1 lakh per show to INR 1,000 sessions

Ruby Bhatia, one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television during the 1990s, has recently opened up about her life away from the spotlight. After years of fame and money, she chose a more simpler life for herself as a life coach and in a recent podcast she shared the drastic shift in her lifestyle.

From earning lakhs to thousands: VJ Ruby Bhatia’s surprising life choice

Ruby started off her career in modelling and soon found her true calling as a video jockey. She hosted several television shows including BPL Oye, the Filmfare Awards and other high profile events. Money was in abundance as well and her talents were running high on fame. She revealed that in her 20s doing all the television work she would earn up to INR 1 Lakh per show. However now away from the limelight she is a life coach who earns INR 1000 per session.

Expressing herself she said, “In my 20s, I used to earn in lakhs, Rs 1 lakh per show. Today, my contemporaries charge Rs 2–3 lakh for anchoring events. That life existed when I was young and unmarried. If I had the same focus today, I could earn lakhs again.”