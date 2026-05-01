Ruby Bhatia opens up on life: From earning INR 1 lakh per show to INR 1,000 sessions

Ruby Bhatia, one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television during the 1990s, has recently opened up about her life away from the spotlight. After years of fame and money, she chose a more simpler life for herself as a life coach and in a recent podcast she shared the drastic shift in her lifestyle.
Ruby started off her career in modelling and soon found her true calling as a video jockey. She hosted several television shows including BPL Oye, the Filmfare Awards and other high profile events. Money was in abundance as well and her talents were running high on fame. She revealed that in her 20s doing all the television work she would earn up to INR 1 Lakh per show. However now away from the limelight she is a life coach who earns INR 1000 per session.
Expressing herself she said, “In my 20s, I used to earn in lakhs, Rs 1 lakh per show. Today, my contemporaries charge Rs 2–3 lakh for anchoring events. That life existed when I was young and unmarried. If I had the same focus today, I could earn lakhs again.”
She also added how things would have been super different if she chose to be the same person. She described, “But then I wouldn’t be able to see my children or manage my home. It would just be me and my work. It would be like, ‘my makeup, my show, first I have to go to the temple, then the spa, then attend parties and events, circulate in the industry.’ By doing all this I could again be making lakhs, I think.”
Talking more about how life has changed her, she said, “Things are not the same anymore. I am not who I used to be. The alertness and sharpness I once had are no longer there. Anchoring an event takes a lot of energy. Imagine I have to give energy to 500 people. Everything is energy, and I felt mine was completely exhausted. I would come home grumpy and irritated, but I also had responsibilities at home. Now I am 52, and I want whatever life I have left to do something meaningful. I have been doing life coaching for women for 25 years, often without charging.”
But at the end she is now content with whatever she earns and life seems to be going smoothly. She added, “If I receive Rs 1,000–2,000 through small online sessions, it covers my daily expenses. By God’s grace, we already have bigger things, property, fixed deposits, a house, a car. This is just for additional needs and expenses.”