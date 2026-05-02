Artemis II crew surprises ‘space-obsessed’ child with signed flight suit after viral moment

She even addressed him with a straightforward question, “We would like to have you on our team, what do you think?" Jack answered with a nod and a tight hug. His mother referred to the experience as ‘amazing.’ She stated, “We're so incredibly thankful. Jack has been hugely inspired by this mission and by all of you, so thank you so much for everything you're doing, obviously not just for Jack, but for all of humanity."

Previously, Jack has appeared in interview sessions while the space mission was taking place, specifically when it started at Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral and then upon its conclusion back on earth.

The spacecraft landed with a splashdown near the San Diego coastline on April 10. This flight was the first crewed mission under the Artemis program, and it was also the first human expedition to the Moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. It was the first human mission that broke the record set by the Apollo 13 crew of traveling to 248,655 miles away from the Earth.