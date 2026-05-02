Was Baseer Ali the first choice for Ansh in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?

Baseer Ali came into prominence when he emerged as the winner of MTV Splitsvilla 10. Baseer was later a runner-up in MTV Roadies Rising MTV Roadies Rising and also in MTV Ace of Space 2. After this, he moved to the fiction television industry where he played the role of Shaurya Luthra in the show Kundali Bhagya.

As per the report, the inclusion of Akashdeep Saigal marks the producers’ attempt to combine nostalgia with continuous drama. The presence of Akashdeep Saigal creates a link between the present story line and the past story line of the serial. In addition, he has been brought back with an element of novelty, which keeps the audience interested in the story line.

Bringing in Akashdeep Saigal has injected a sense of familiarity into the storyline. His connection with the old show has generated enthusiasm from the fans who have been watching the series for a long time. On the other hand, he has been introduced in a new light, allowing the plot to advance.