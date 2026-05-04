Met Gala 2026: Billionaire Sudha Reddy stuns in $15 million necklace, kalamkari-inspired gown

Sudha Reddy decided to bring high-jewellery drama on Met Gala 2026 red carpet. The 47-year-old Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and philanthropist stunned everyone in a fashion that combines her Indian traditional craft skills with an $15 million necklace which features a 550-carat tanzanite.

All you need to know about Sudha Reddy’s $15million necklace

The centre-piece necklace, which was already a part of Sudha Reddy’s own collection, instantly caught everyone’s attention on the red carpet. According to stylist, Mariel Haenn the necklace featured a Victorian chain embedded with huge triangular and pear-shaped diamonds that were placed in floral groupings. In the middle of all this splendor lay the ‘Queen of Merelani,’ a very rare and precious 550-carat violet-blue tanzanite that came from Tanzania’s Merelani Hills.