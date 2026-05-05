Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar passes away after Kerala road accident

Nayar is survived by his wife and children.

The actor made his acting debut with Ithu Njangalude Katha (1982) after having studied Mathematics. And over the next four decades, he built a filmography that crossed 100 films, working consistently across genres—drama, comedy, and character-driven narratives.

Santhosh frequently appeared in films headlined by major stars, including multiple collaborations with Mohanlal. They were also contemporaries at MG College in their youth.

Santhosh Nayar's final screen appearances was in Mohiniyattam, which served as a reminder of his long-standing association with grounded, performance-led cinema. Mohiniyattam hit the silver screens on April 10 and is a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024).

Following news of his passing, members of the Malayalam film industry expressed shock and grief. Mohanlal was among those who paid tribute, remembering Nayar as a “sincere actor” and a colleague who brought authenticity to every role, regardless of screen time. Politician and actor Suresh Gopi wrote, “More than just a relative or a friend, Santhosh was like a brother who was always with me throughout my life’s journey. The void created by the loss of my dear one is beyond words. With tears, I bid farewell to my dear friend… I pray for eternal peace for his soul. Tributes”.