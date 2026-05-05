Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé returns to Met Gala after a decade alongside Blue Ivy and Jay-Z

Beyoncé made a striking return to the Met Gala red carpet after nearly a decade with her last appearance dating back to 2016. This year, she stepped in as co-chair, commanding attention in a dazzling diamond-encrusted gown. Joined by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z, the trio posed with effortless elegance, with Beyoncé undeniably owning the spotlight.
Ten years into the appearance, Beyoncé stole all the limelight at the red carpet dressed in a bejewelled ensemble. This year she co-chaired the event alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Now coming to her exquisite outfit, the superstar singer brought out a show-stopping look from Olivier Rousteing featuring feathers, diamonds, headpiece, and massive train. It looked more like a silver skeleton, right down to the ribcage, hips and spine.
Embracing this year’s theme, ‘Costume Art’, she delivered a striking haute couture moment—pairing a layered, soft-glam look with a dramatic twist. Moving away from her signature sleek style, she wore her hair in long, crimped waves, cascading beneath a statement silver headpiece that perfectly echoed the shimmer of her gown.
Her daughter Blue Ivy, 14, brought her own touch of glamour to the red carpet, stepping out in a stunning white body-hugging gown layered with a matching jacket for a chic finish.
As per the rules of the Met Gala, it was conditioned in 2018 that only 18+ members are allowed on the red carpet. However, redefining the rules, teenager Blue Ivy walked down the carpet like it was no big deal. In a recent statement addressing the disparity concerning the same, the event organizers stated, “It’s not an appropriate event for people under 18. There will be exceptions for those accompanied by their parents, which sounds right”.