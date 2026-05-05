Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé returns to Met Gala after a decade alongside Blue Ivy and Jay-Z

Beyoncé made a striking return to the Met Gala red carpet after nearly a decade with her last appearance dating back to 2016. This year, she stepped in as co-chair, commanding attention in a dazzling diamond-encrusted gown. Joined by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z, the trio posed with effortless elegance, with Beyoncé undeniably owning the spotlight.

Beyoncé’s bejewelled return: A decade later, she owns the Met Gala carpet

Ten years into the appearance, Beyoncé stole all the limelight at the red carpet dressed in a bejewelled ensemble. This year she co-chaired the event alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Now coming to her exquisite outfit, the superstar singer brought out a show-stopping look from Olivier Rousteing featuring feathers, diamonds, headpiece, and massive train. It looked more like a silver skeleton, right down to the ribcage, hips and spine.