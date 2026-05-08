Aashka Goradia embraces motherhood for second time, welcomes baby boy

Actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia has embraced motherhood for the second time as she and husband Brent Goble welcomed a baby boy.

Aashka Goradia becomes a mother again

The actress took to her social media account to share the happy news with fans, and also revealed the name of their newborn son.

Sharing an intimate family picture with the new baby boy, without revealing the face, Aashka wrote, “Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakable faith in God’s Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys…oh the adventures that await.”