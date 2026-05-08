He's more adventurous with food: Kylie Kelce says how Taylor changed Travis' food choices

Love might just have changed NFL player Travis Kelce as he explores food like poetry these days. In his recent podcast, his brother Jason jokingly teased him for stepping out of his comfort zone and trying new dishes, a change that is credited to his fiancée, Taylor Swift.
Travis reportedly always had a bland palate when it came to his food choices. However, it seems that Taylor did a good number on the football player and changed his perspective on food choices. In the recent podcast of the Kelce brothers, Jason jokingly pointed out the major change in Travis’ life and talked about his food selections. He started saying, “We won't use this in the episode, but I feel like Taylor's definitely expanded… ,” however, was cut off by Travis.
Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, saw an opportunity and revealed saying, “He's more adventurous with food.” Agreeing to the fun string of conversation, Travis added, “Yeah, I'm more of a man when I'm around her and eat foods I haven't tried before!”
The conversation turned hilarious when the podcast's producer, Brandon Borders commented how Taylor makes “little airplane noises” to make Travis eat all the food as one does with a toddler.
The NFL player previously accepted the fact that he has been rigid on his food choices. However, with Taylor now in his life, food has been adventurous. He also shared one incident where he fell in love with the singer’s sourdough so much that he ate in abundance and seems to have gained weight and broke one of his future wife’s antique chairs. He said, “I broke Taylor's chair with the weight I gained from her sourdough”.
So yes, Travis Kelce is now living proof that love can change a man… or at the very least, convince him to do things out of pure relationship survival instincts.