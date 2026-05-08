Lawyer labels Rebel Wilson a 'fantastical liar' amid escalating court battle with Charlotte MacInnes

Actress Rebel Wilson has been labelled as a “fantastical liar” by Charlotte MacInnes’ lawyer during a statement in the court. The ongoing lawsuit dispute between Rebel and Charlotte has brought about several allegations to the limelight and one of them is how the former has been making up stuff that actually never saw the light of the day.

Rebel Wilson faces fresh allegations as lawyer questions credibility in court

Charlotte, who stars in Rebel's film The Deb, has sued the Pitch Perfect actress for harming her reputation in Instagram posts in 2024 and 2025. Rebel allegedly claimed that Charlotte had retracted some sexual allegations in fear of being judged and she chose to keep silent and further her career. However this didn’t sit right with the actress and she filed a defamation case against Rebel.

Now as per recent reports, the lawyer of Charlotte has revealed how Rebel has been hiding things from the court, evidence that might just prove her wrong. Not just that, Rebel kept on changing her own statements. First she claimed that Charlotte was a victim of sexual abuse then allegedly labeled her as a “sex slave”, from which the narrative shifted to calling her a “lying, self-motivated money grubber.” She also failed to be in the court on several occasions blaming her film to be the thing stopping her.