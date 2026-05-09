Jaspinder Narula recalls Mona Kapoor crying outside studio amid Boney Kapoor-Sridevi revelation

She said, “They told me the song was being picturised on Sridevi. They explained the situation in the film, how she gets Anil Kapoor married again because she takes money.” The singer also disclosed that she performed the song when she was having serious trouble with her ear. She further added, “My ear had developed mucus and one of my ears was completely blocked. With great difficulty, I sang the song.”

A few years later Jaspinder Narula got closer to Mona Kapoor. In remembrance of the talk they shared, Jaspinder remembered how Mona told her about what she was feeling while recording the song. She said, “I was very close to Mona Kapoor. Later, she told me what was happening at that time while I was recording the song. Someone’s home was being built while someone else’s was breaking.”

Sharing Mona’s words, she also added, , “She told me, ‘You were singing inside, and I was crying outside, sitting on the stairs of Super Sound when I found out.’”

The singer Hariharan complimented her performance after she was done. She said, “Hariharan ji told me, ‘Where were you? We have been seeing you on television for so long. You have just entered the industry, but you should have come much earlier.’”