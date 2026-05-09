Surabhi Das on leaving TV stability for OTT risks: “The script chooses me, but the role must matter”

Leaving something that’s working — and choosing uncertainty instead — is rarely a comfortable decision. For Surabhi Das, the move away from television came at a time when she had consistency, visibility, and a clear path ahead. Walking into OTT and film meant giving up that safety net and starting over in a space that demands a different rhythm, a different gaze, a different kind of performance.

There’s no overstatement in how she frames this shift. With Carnaame: Badla Gear Palti Kismat, Surabhi is not positioning it as a perfectly planned transition or a moment of complete control.

At this stage, scripts aren’t hers to pick and choose freely. What is hers, however, is the instinct to move, the willingness to take that risk, and a growing clarity about the kind of roles she wants to hold on to — and the ones she’s ready to let pass. Surabhi talks to Indulge as she explores this phase shaped by patience as much as ambition, where saying no becomes as important as saying yes, and where the idea of relevance begins to outweigh the comfort of continuity.

From Nima Denzongpa to Carnaame and Ramayana: Surabhi Das reinvents herself beyond television

Excerpts: