Arjun Rampal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar after Dhurandhar 2 success

Bollywood is currently rediscovering legacy actors through franchise cinema and streaming crossovers. Actors who once floated on the edges of “mainstream hero” territory are suddenly finding richer, more nuanced roles.

Reports suggest Arjun Rampal is leaning heavily into darker action dramas and streaming thrillers. He is reportedly in talks for a political espionage series expected to begin production later this year, and there’s also buzz around his involvement in a neo-noir action film backed by a major studio. If the post-Dhurandhar 2 momentum holds, don’t be surprised if filmmakers start building entire projects around his anti-hero energy again.

And frankly, Bollywood could use more of that. Not every star needs to be relatable. Some just need to walk into a frame and make the temperature drop two degrees. Arjun Rampal still knows how to do that.