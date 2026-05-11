Arjun Rampal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar after Dhurandhar 2 success

This week, it was Arjun Rampal making his way to the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain after the roaring success of Dhurandhar 2.
Dressed simply and keeping the entourage minimal, Rampal attended the famed Bhasma Aarti at dawn. And honestly, after the year he’s had, the actor probably had it in mind.
Dhurandhar 2 has done something particularly interesting for Rampal’s career: it reminded audiences of the screen presence Bollywood occasionally forgets how to use. In a film packed with testosterone, scale, and franchise pressure, Rampal’s performance as Major Iqbal brought an intensity that cut through the chaos. He was playing a character whose moves you watched closely.
That has always been Rampal’s lane. From the icy menace of Om Shanti Om to morally grey men in political thrillers and noir dramas, he thrives in roles where charm and danger sit side by side. Dhurandhar 2 had the military precision, the emotional restraint and moments of simmering vulnerability. And it all worked because Arjun understands how to underplay.
Bollywood is currently rediscovering legacy actors through franchise cinema and streaming crossovers. Actors who once floated on the edges of “mainstream hero” territory are suddenly finding richer, more nuanced roles.
Reports suggest Arjun Rampal is leaning heavily into darker action dramas and streaming thrillers. He is reportedly in talks for a political espionage series expected to begin production later this year, and there’s also buzz around his involvement in a neo-noir action film backed by a major studio. If the post-Dhurandhar 2 momentum holds, don’t be surprised if filmmakers start building entire projects around his anti-hero energy again.
And frankly, Bollywood could use more of that. Not every star needs to be relatable. Some just need to walk into a frame and make the temperature drop two degrees. Arjun Rampal still knows how to do that.