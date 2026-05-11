Two years of Srikanth: Rajkummar Rao reflects on one of his most challenging roles

Actor Rajkummar Rao is widely celebrated for his immersive performances and nuanced portrayals on screen. One such memorable role was his portrayal of Srikanth, a film that now marks two years since its release. Revisiting the milestone with nostalgia, the actor took to Instagram to share a special clip from the film.
Rajkummar Rao recently marked Srikanth's anniversary on social media, bringing back memories of the inspiring film that deeply connected with viewers. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth is a 2024 biographical drama that explores the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. Now taking his audience back to the inspiring drama, the actor posted a clip on his Instagram.
He expressed how this role was an absolute challenge and captioned it, “A Role that pushed me beyond every limit.”
Comments of appreciation soon flooded the post. One user wrote, “The way you brought Srikanth’s journey alive on screen… absolutely incredible”. Another added, “Rajkummar made Srikanth feel so real, so human. That’s pure talent.” While another user praised the actor and wrote, “One of those rare performances where you completely forget you’re watching an act”.
Over the years, Rajkummar has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema through not only his critically acclaimed performances but also massive commercial successes.
On work front, his thriller Raftaar is all set for theatrical release on July 24, 2026. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa the film will explore themes of money, power, and greed in the competitive ed-tech sector. His highly anticipated film Dada, a biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly is also under production.
However, in the recent past, the actor also revealed that he plans to slow down professionally following the arrival of his baby. He shared in an interview, “I’m going to try and do only two films a year. Now I am being very careful about the kind of films I do”.