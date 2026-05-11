Two years of Srikanth: Rajkummar Rao reflects on one of his most challenging roles

Actor Rajkummar Rao is widely celebrated for his immersive performances and nuanced portrayals on screen. One such memorable role was his portrayal of Srikanth, a film that now marks two years since its release. Revisiting the milestone with nostalgia, the actor took to Instagram to share a special clip from the film.

Fans praise Rajkummar Rao as he marks two years of Srikanth

Rajkummar Rao recently marked Srikanth's anniversary on social media, bringing back memories of the inspiring film that deeply connected with viewers. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth is a 2024 biographical drama that explores the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. Now taking his audience back to the inspiring drama, the actor posted a clip on his Instagram.

He expressed how this role was an absolute challenge and captioned it, “A Role that pushed me beyond every limit.”

Comments of appreciation soon flooded the post. One user wrote, “The way you brought Srikanth’s journey alive on screen… absolutely incredible”. Another added, “Rajkummar made Srikanth feel so real, so human. That’s pure talent.” While another user praised the actor and wrote, “One of those rare performances where you completely forget you’re watching an act”.