Kylie Jenner’s unexpected gaming obsession has fans talking

Kylie Jenner has recently opened up in a podcast about the celeb favourite video game series Legend of Zelda and said how she is a total ‘nerd’ for it. Though being relatively new to the series, she absolutely loves it.
The new video game series The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild created by Nintendo has fascinated the billionaire businesswoman to her core. While talking about her experience on a podcast she somehow forgot the names of the characters and explaining further she said it is because she is relatively new to the game.
Expressing her love for the game, she said in the podcast, "Zelda’s like one of the best games…ever”.
The reality star hasn’t revealed which platform she plays the game on, or whether she’s followed the previous titles in the series, but her passionate responses have definitely sparked fans’ curiosity about her love for gaming.
One user wrote, “Kylie looking absolutely stunning while passionately explaining on Zelda her energy is so genuine and contagious! Breath of the Wild just got a whole new level of iconic.” Another added, “Kylie Jenner knows ball? I did not have that on my 2026 bingo card”.
While others took a bit of a trolling route and commented, “This is so weird like, a Kardashian is explaining Zelda to the nerdiest little geek you’ve ever seen while he acts like he’s better than it and she acts like it’s cool”. Another wrote, “A true fan would talk about The Legend of Zelda: Twillight Princess or The legend of Zelda: Winbreaker Or the more ancient ones i forgot the names of except for The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask”.
American actress Sally Field has also spoken about her longtime love for the same video game, making it a major talking point among fans online.
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