Kylie Jenner’s unexpected gaming obsession has fans talking

Kylie Jenner has recently opened up in a podcast about the celeb favourite video game series Legend of Zelda and said how she is a total ‘nerd’ for it. Though being relatively new to the series, she absolutely loves it.

Kylie Jenner calls 'The Legend of Zelda’ her obsession, fans react

The new video game series The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild created by Nintendo has fascinated the billionaire businesswoman to her core. While talking about her experience on a podcast she somehow forgot the names of the characters and explaining further she said it is because she is relatively new to the game.

Expressing her love for the game, she said in the podcast, "Zelda’s like one of the best games…ever”.

The reality star hasn’t revealed which platform she plays the game on, or whether she’s followed the previous titles in the series, but her passionate responses have definitely sparked fans’ curiosity about her love for gaming.