Song Joong-ki set for major comeback after 10 years hiatus

K-drama heartthrob Song Joong-ki is making a comeback after a 10 year hiatus with the drama, Love Cloud. This marks his first project with the broadcaster KBS in about a decade since the hit series Descendants of the Sun.

Song Joong-ki returns to KBS after a decade-long hiatus

The drama Love Cloud is expected to air in the first half of 2027. It is a romantic comedy set in the mystical atmosphere of Jeju Island, where “love becomes the weather.”

Several reports have been circulating online since last year, speculating a comeback for the actor. Song positively reviewed the offer late last year, and discussions regarding the production have since been underway. Other actors, including Lee Si-woo and Choi Hee-jin, are also expected to be part of the project.

In the drama, Song will play the role of Kang Woo Joo, an air traffic controller who will reunite with An Ha Ni, a trainee pilot, after seven years. The film will follow the timeline of the two as they fall in love and go about their lives.