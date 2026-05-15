'Aishwarya Rai obviously had the entire red carpet to herself': Influencer shares what Cannes is really like

As the buzz around the 79th Cannes Film Festival continues to dominate social media feeds, an insider video from Indian influencer Tarini Peshawaria has now gone viral. She recently took to her Instagram and shared lesser-known details about the festival, revealing how attendees are reportedly categorised based on their popularity and visibility at the event.
It is not everyday that we come across some insider details of a popular event like the Cannes. Tarini, recently recalling her appearance at the festival almost 4 years back, revealed some behind the scenes of the event. She talked about weird rules, insane favouritism and her experience at the event. She started off by saying, “I went to Cannes 4 years ago and here's everything that no one tells you about the film festival”.
"The red carpet is literally 1-2 minutes long and every red carpet is not the same. Aishwarya Rai obviously had the entire red carpet to herself, followed by some of us influencers, and then when Tom Cruise came right behind us, nobody was allowed to enter the red carpet for like 10 minutes”, Tarini added.
And what’s a red carpet without a ton of photographers? But they are not for everyone! She shared how influencers usually need to pay these photographers for some clips and clicks. “And no, not every photographer there is there to click you. They don’t even know you. You actually have to pay a photographer who takes your pictures. I paid 400 euros for 7 videos and 7 photos. I know, still recovering from this”, she added.
As for the iconic stay at the Cannes, Hotel Martinez remains one of the most sought-after luxury hotels, and for obvious reasons, staying there costs a fortune. Home to celebrities, filmmakers, and global stars during the festival, the entire area transforms into a glamorous scene straight out of a movie set. She went on sharing, “The famous Martinez hotel stairs that you see in all of these photos actually have rooms that cost about 2-3 lakh rupees a night. Luckily enough, L’Oréal sponsored this trip, otherwise my broke a** could never”.
She also shared how diverse the conversations were at the hotel, “And the conversations around the hotel were just bizarre. I was eating breakfast with Eva Longoria on the table right next to me and somebody would just casually talk about hiring Will Smith for their next film.”
However she concluded the video by sharing her favourite moment, “But the highlight had to be meeting Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. They were the nicest, warmest people I’d met in the entire trip.”