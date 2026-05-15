'Aishwarya Rai obviously had the entire red carpet to herself': Influencer shares what Cannes is really like

As the buzz around the 79th Cannes Film Festival continues to dominate social media feeds, an insider video from Indian influencer Tarini Peshawaria has now gone viral. She recently took to her Instagram and shared lesser-known details about the festival, revealing how attendees are reportedly categorised based on their popularity and visibility at the event.

Inside the Cannes Film Festival: Indian influencer shares shocking details

It is not everyday that we come across some insider details of a popular event like the Cannes. Tarini, recently recalling her appearance at the festival almost 4 years back, revealed some behind the scenes of the event. She talked about weird rules, insane favouritism and her experience at the event. She started off by saying, “I went to Cannes 4 years ago and here's everything that no one tells you about the film festival”.

"The red carpet is literally 1-2 minutes long and every red carpet is not the same. Aishwarya Rai obviously had the entire red carpet to herself, followed by some of us influencers, and then when Tom Cruise came right behind us, nobody was allowed to enter the red carpet for like 10 minutes”, Tarini added.

And what’s a red carpet without a ton of photographers? But they are not for everyone! She shared how influencers usually need to pay these photographers for some clips and clicks. “And no, not every photographer there is there to click you. They don’t even know you. You actually have to pay a photographer who takes your pictures. I paid 400 euros for 7 videos and 7 photos. I know, still recovering from this”, she added.