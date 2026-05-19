'She was full of life': Co-actor Dheekshith Shetty on Twisha Sharma’s tragic death

Twisha Sharma, a 31-year-old actress and content creator, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, in a tragic incident that has left many shocked. This triggered several questions around foul play by her in-laws. Now, in the wake of the tragedy, her co-actor Dheekshith Shetty opened up about the actress stating how full of life she was.
Twisha, a former Miss Pune title holder, actor, model, and digital creator, was a Noida girl who rose to fame through her modelling talents. She later entered the Telugu film industry, where she delivered a few notable hits. She passed away on May 12, and the circumstances surrounding her death have sparked speculation, with authorities reportedly considering multiple angles, including possible foul play.
As per reports, she was found hanging in her apartment which immediately pointed to self harm. However, on investigation, police registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide against her husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge.
Following the incident, her co-star Dheekshith Shetty, found the whole incident truly shocking and expressed how this is a strange case. The actor in an interview said, "It's very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion for whatever she was doing. She was so full of life, and it's shocking to know that she took her own life”.
He also recalled, “I didn't even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her master's degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army and she realised it wasn't her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family."
Amidst the allegations and ongoing investigation, the mother-in-law spoke up and said, “It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family... She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her, which are given to a schizophrenic patient... She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms... She destroyed everything..."
On the other hand, her father, Navnidhi Sharma, claimed that the in-laws indirectly asked for dowry and Twisha faced regular taunts and emotional harassment from them. He stated, "After Twisha lost her job, their taunts started: 'How will we feed you?' All these things came out”.
As of now nothing is proved and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to examine the allegations.
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