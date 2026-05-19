'She was full of life': Co-actor Dheekshith Shetty on Twisha Sharma’s tragic death

Twisha Sharma, a 31-year-old actress and content creator, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, in a tragic incident that has left many shocked. This triggered several questions around foul play by her in-laws. Now, in the wake of the tragedy, her co-actor Dheekshith Shetty opened up about the actress stating how full of life she was.

Twisha Sharma death sparks investigation; co-star remembers her as hardworking and passionate

Twisha, a former Miss Pune title holder, actor, model, and digital creator, was a Noida girl who rose to fame through her modelling talents. She later entered the Telugu film industry, where she delivered a few notable hits. She passed away on May 12, and the circumstances surrounding her death have sparked speculation, with authorities reportedly considering multiple angles, including possible foul play.

As per reports, she was found hanging in her apartment which immediately pointed to self harm. However, on investigation, police registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide against her husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

Following the incident, her co-star Dheekshith Shetty, found the whole incident truly shocking and expressed how this is a strange case. The actor in an interview said, "It's very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion for whatever she was doing. She was so full of life, and it's shocking to know that she took her own life”.