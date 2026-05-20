Is Cocktail 2's Mashooqa copied? Internet divided over Pritam’s new song

Maddock Films recently dropped a new romantic song from the upcoming film Cocktail 2 and the visuals are as dreamy as it can get. Titled Mashooqa, the track features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon driving through scenic coastal landscapes. However, the tune of the song sparked widespread online buzz, with netizens pointing out that the track appears to bear a resemblance to a 90s Italian song.
As the new song from Cocktail 2 gained momentum online, composer Pritam Chakraborty has found himself in the midst of a lot of negative speculations. Netizens have pointed out the tune of the song sounds so much like the 1993’s Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna. A Reddit user has taken to social media and edited the two songs in a way that they are lined up side by side so that people can figure out the similarity and it does somewhat sound close.
The identical tune has taken the internet by storm and comments flooded the post. One user wrote, “It's still a dull song even after Pritam copied it.” While another added, “It sounds same.” A user also joked, “Pritam can't stop copying lol.”
However some users have explained how it is not exactly copying from a work of art. One user elaborated, “this is called sampling, not stealing/copying. It’s when you take the main beat of a song and layer other instruments over it with changed lyrics. It's a very popular concept in the music industry. Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Kanye and many more artists also sample songs”.
Explaining further the same user added, “Mashooqa’s beat is faster, compressed and has a smoother textured beat with other instruments. Mashooqa also uses the “copied” beat for a small time and it isn’t looped around the same beat. Se So Arrubata is rawer, more vibrant percussion. it’s also a loop if you listen closely. If Pritam had copied the song, you would hear the exact same beat and instruments. but Mashooqa has other instruments layered in and that’s basically what sampling is; taking a beat as foundation and layering on top of it”.
Amidst this divided opinions, it is true that this isn’t the first time Pritam has caught himself in the middle of plagiarism. Over the years, he has been accused of drawing similarities from international tracks, including claims that Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil resembled music by the band Papa Roach. Pritam had previously acknowledged his mistakes publicly and stated that such incidents belonged to his past.