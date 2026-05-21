Khloé Kardashian shares deep regret over ‘misadvised’ decision to declaw her cats

Khloe Kardashian has confessed her great remorse for declawing her two cats, saying that she was “misadvised”. Appearing on the latest episode of her podcast Khloé In Wonder Land, the 41-year-old reality star admitted that the operation has made her pets utterly unhappy.
Khloé explained that she’s always been scared for their safety as they are deprived of natural defense tools. Thus, Grey Kitty and Baby Kitty are not allowed to go out at all and always wear tracking collars, which allow monitoring their whereabouts. “They’re not allowed to even go near a door. I’m so afraid if they get out, because they have no way to defend themselves,” the star said.
The entrepreneur, who is a mother of daughter True and son Tatum to her former partner, Tristan Thompson, brought home the cats for her kids, but soon enough, she found herself facing an “animal circus” at home. The domestic troubles started because of Baby Kitty, which triggered a series of territorial fights and resulted in urination on the bed by her felines.
In order to determine the guilty cat, she decided to install cameras and found out that although Grey Kitty has already gone back to being an “angel”, Baby Kitty decided to follow in her footsteps and turned into a “demon”. After seeking advice from veterinarians, breeders, and even a pet psychic, whose recommendation included purchasing a pink litter box, everything still remains the same. Khloé’s other pet is a black Labrador called Peppermint, whom they received on Christmas of 2025.