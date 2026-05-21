Khloé Kardashian shares deep regret over ‘misadvised’ decision to declaw her cats

Khloe Kardashian has confessed her great remorse for declawing her two cats, saying that she was “misadvised”. Appearing on the latest episode of her podcast Khloé In Wonder Land, the 41-year-old reality star admitted that the operation has made her pets utterly unhappy.

Khloé Kardashian opens up about pet choas at home

Khloé explained that she’s always been scared for their safety as they are deprived of natural defense tools. Thus, Grey Kitty and Baby Kitty are not allowed to go out at all and always wear tracking collars, which allow monitoring their whereabouts. “They’re not allowed to even go near a door. I’m so afraid if they get out, because they have no way to defend themselves,” the star said.