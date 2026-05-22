Shyamoupti Mudly opens up about working with Nandita-Shiboprosad in her first film Phool Pishi O Edward

For those whose days end with a good dose of drama on television, Shyamoupti Mudly is a very familiar name. The girl with innocent charm and porcelain looks has won hearts with her acts as Tara in Dhrubotara and Minu in Bajlo Tomar Alor Benu—super hit serials that ran on Bengali entertainment channels. Now, Shyamoupti is ready to make her big-screen debut in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy-directed murder mystery Phool Pishi O Edward, which will release on May 29.

Shyamoupti Mudly gets candid on career, marriage and movies

Having a multi-star cast comprising Sohini Sengupta, Raima Sen, Ananya Chatterjee, Saheb Chatterjee, Anamika Saha and Rishav Basu, this film will see Shyamoupti in a pivotal role.

A week ahead of Shyamoupti’s debut, we caught up with the actor for a four-look shoot, decoding summer occasion wear trends, and had a long chat on her film, career, and the way ahead.